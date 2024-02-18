Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,059 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Exelixis worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.48 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $551,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 558,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,317,090.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

