Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,271 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Biohaven worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $49.50 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

