Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 27.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ROIV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.