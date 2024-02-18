Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 41,753 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

