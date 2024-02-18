Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 3,054 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after buying an additional 1,183,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,930,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,111,000 after buying an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $93.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.