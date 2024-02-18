Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 28,583 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.4% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 355,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 90,875 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

