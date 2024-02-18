Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 25,225 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Akero Therapeutics worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKRO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 100,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $257,588.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,071 shares of company stock valued at $605,921 in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

