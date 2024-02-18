Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bank OZK worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.29. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.