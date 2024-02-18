Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,757 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,757 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $27.74 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on NTLA
Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics
In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,706 shares of company stock worth $962,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intellia Therapeutics
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.