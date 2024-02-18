Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,757 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,757 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $27.74 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.

A number of research firms have commented on NTLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,706 shares of company stock worth $962,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

