Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

