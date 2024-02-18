QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.21. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

