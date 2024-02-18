Quantum (QUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.51

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $5.51 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015853 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,736.54 or 1.00018614 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009186 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00165778 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

