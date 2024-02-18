Quantum (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.51

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $5.51 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00015880 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,838.88 or 0.99961391 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009167 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00167466 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

