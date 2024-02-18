Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 2.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.27.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.44. 712,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.55. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.