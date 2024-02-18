Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,782,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,593,792. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

