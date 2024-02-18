Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,886 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.00. 2,053,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.64 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.31.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

