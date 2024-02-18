Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Markel Group stock traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,461.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,427.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,446.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

