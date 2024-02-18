Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $378.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

