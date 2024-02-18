Qtron Investments LLC Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 135.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.29.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,126. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $308.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.52. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.