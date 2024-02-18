Qtron Investments LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,209,338.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,560,061. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.50. 15,553,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,789,286. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

