Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.30.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock worth $6,191,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $401.72. 243,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $404.86. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

