Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 3,118 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.48. 8,509,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

