QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.48 Million Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.6% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 106,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 140,215 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PNW opened at $67.92 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

