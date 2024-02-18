QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.42 Million Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

