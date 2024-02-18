QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.81 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $252.97 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.69.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

