QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.66 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 109,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $423.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

