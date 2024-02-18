QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.63 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $127.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

