QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 353,128 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 353,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

