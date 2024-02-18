QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

