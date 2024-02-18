QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 169,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HSBC by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 55.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 204.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSBC opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSBC. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

