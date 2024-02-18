PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PVH were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PVH by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.19. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.77%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

