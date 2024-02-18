Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Down 0.7%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. 7,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 14,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,360,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,088,000 after purchasing an additional 334,905 shares during the period.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

