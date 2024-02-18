Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,488 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

