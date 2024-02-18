Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

PBYI stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $338.22 million, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $34,721.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,980.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 108,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 257,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 304,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

See Also

