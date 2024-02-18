P&S Credit Management L.P. Buys 20,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

P&S Credit Management L.P. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 4.9% of P&S Credit Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. P&S Credit Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. 12,396,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,411,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

