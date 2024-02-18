Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $237.59 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

