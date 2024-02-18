Prudential PLC Sells 2,831 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,212,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $948.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $911.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $973.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

