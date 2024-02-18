Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 129,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $82.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

