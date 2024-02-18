Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $219.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.53 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.