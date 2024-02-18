Prudential PLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 215.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $124.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average is $117.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

