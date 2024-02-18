ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $5.02. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 9,298 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.