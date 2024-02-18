Prom Price Hits $10.68 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $10.68 or 0.00020688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $194.97 million and $7.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00015845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,679.46 or 1.00075204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00165448 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.45905851 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $14,400,658.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

