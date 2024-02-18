Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 65.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,195,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,798,360. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.