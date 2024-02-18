Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 5.2 %

VMC traded up $12.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $260.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.40 and its 200-day moving average is $217.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

