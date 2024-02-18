Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 11,903 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,669,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $621,598,000 after buying an additional 526,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,782,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,593,792. The company has a market capitalization of $204.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $112.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

