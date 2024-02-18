Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.74.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.68. 2,274,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

