Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AXT worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AXT by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AXT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AXT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 132.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 96,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 103,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

