Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 54.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Moderna stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,649. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $166.86.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

