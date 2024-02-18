Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after buying an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $157.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average of $150.94. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $159.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

