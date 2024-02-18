Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after buying an additional 57,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,203,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,888,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

